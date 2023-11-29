The New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) will be monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of a Wednesday, November 29 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) at Smoothie King Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 114-112 loss to the Jazz in their last outing on Monday. Zion Williamson scored a team-high 26 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 21.7 4.8 5.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib), Danuel House: Questionable (Quadricep), Jaden Springer: Questionable (Illness)

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH

