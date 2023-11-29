The New Orleans Pelicans (9-9) host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-PH. There is no line set for the game.

Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH

BSNO and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Pelicans 112

Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. 76ers

Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-5.3)

76ers (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The 76ers sport a 12-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 10-8-0 mark of the Pelicans.

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 38.9% of the time this season (seven out of 18), less often than Philadelphia's games have (11 out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 2-4, while the 76ers are 1-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are putting up 112.8 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.9 points per contest (15th-ranked).

New Orleans ranks 11th in the NBA with 44.9 boards per game, but it is allowing 45.7 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

This year, the Pelicans rank 14th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.9 per game.

New Orleans is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).

The Pelicans are draining 11.1 threes per game (25th-ranked in league). They have a 35.7% shooting percentage (16th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

