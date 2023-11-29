Pelicans vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-5), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-PH.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. 76ers matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-PH
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|227.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pelicans (-1)
|227.5
|-116
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs 76ers Additional Info
|Pelicans vs 76ers Injury Report
|Pelicans vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs 76ers Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Pelicans average 112.8 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 112.9 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.
- The 76ers' +149 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 120.5 points per game (fourth in NBA) while allowing 111.8 per outing (10th in league).
- The teams combine to score 233.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- New Orleans has compiled a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 12-5-0 record against the spread this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|76ers
|+1400
|+600
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.