How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks' 82.3 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 67.5 the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.
- UL Monroe has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.
- Louisiana Tech's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.3 points.
- The 66.8 points per game the Lady Techsters put up are only 3.8 more points than the Warhawks allow (63.0).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when scoring more than 63.0 points.
- When UL Monroe allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 4-0.
- The Lady Techsters are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Warhawks allow to opponents (34.8%).
- The Warhawks' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lady Techsters have conceded.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Silvia Nativi: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%
- Anna Larr Roberson: 10.2 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Jianna Morris: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Drake
|L 77-66
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|L 60-54
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|Richmond
|L 83-56
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
