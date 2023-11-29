Wednesday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) at The Pit has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with New Mexico securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 74, Louisiana Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-3.9)

New Mexico (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

New Mexico has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while Louisiana Tech's ATS record this season is 4-0-0. A total of three out of the Lobos' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.3 points per game. They're putting up 81.5 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.2 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.

Louisiana Tech averages 37.2 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 28.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

Louisiana Tech knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents.

Louisiana Tech has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.8 per game (103rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.