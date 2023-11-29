How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the New Mexico Lobos (5-1) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Lobos are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Lobos have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- This season, Louisiana Tech has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 170th.
- The Bulldogs put up 11.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (69.7).
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.5.
- The Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana Tech made more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.8%).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 67-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|McNeese
|W 71-62
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/25/2023
|Dillard
|W 105-65
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/5/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
