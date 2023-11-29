How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clermont Foot 63 and Montpellier HSC hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's Ligue 1 action.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 makes the trip to face Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (-105)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+300)
- Draw: (+255)
