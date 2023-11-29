Brandon Ingram could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ingram tallied 25 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-112 loss versus the Jazz.

We're going to examine Ingram's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.6 26.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 5.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.3 PRA -- 34.9 36.7 PR -- 29.8 31.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the 76ers

Ingram has taken 19.8 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 18.6% and 19.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Ingram is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Ingram's Pelicans average 102.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.8 points per game, the 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have allowed 26.6 per contest, 20th in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

