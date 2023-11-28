The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) will try to end a five-game losing skid when visiting the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

UL Monroe Stats Insights

This season, the Warhawks have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.

UL Monroe is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Warhawks are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 182nd.

The 65.6 points per game the Warhawks put up are 13.4 fewer points than the Demons give up (79.0).

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe posted 73.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Warhawks allowed 11.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than on the road (76.4).

UL Monroe drained 8.0 treys per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.6 threes per game, 35.0% three-point percentage).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule