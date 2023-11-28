The Southern Jaguars (1-2) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Southern vs. Marquette Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Southern Top Players (2022-23)

P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern vs. Marquette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 71.9 175th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 30.4 262nd 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 6th 17.3 Assists 14.1 101st 44th 10.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

