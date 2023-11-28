The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Southern matchup in this article.

Southern vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Southern vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Southern vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Southern has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Marquette has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

