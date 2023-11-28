Tuesday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (3-3) and the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Wichita State securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 28.

The Lions took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-47 against Mobile on Saturday.

SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 66, SE Louisiana 62

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Lions have no wins versus Division 1 teams this season.

SE Louisiana has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

SE Louisiana Leaders

Cheyanne Daniels: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG%

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 58.6 FG% Hailey Giaratano: 11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Taylor Bell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Kennedy Paul: 7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.5 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Avari Berry: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.9 FG%

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions outscore opponents by 11 points per game (posting 62.7 points per game, 232nd in college basketball, and giving up 51.7 per outing, 19th in college basketball) and have a +66 scoring differential.

