Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Rapides Parish, Louisiana today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rapides High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mansfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.