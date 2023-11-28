The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 142.5.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -6.5 142.5

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Each game Northwestern State has played this season has gone over 142.5 combined points scored.

Northwestern State's games this year have had a 155.0-point total on average, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northwestern State has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Northwestern State has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Demons have been at least a +260 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Northwestern State has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 0 0% 65.6 141.6 73.0 152 137.3 Northwestern State 5 100% 76.0 141.6 79.0 152 149.7

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons score just 3.0 more points per game (76.0) than the Warhawks give up to opponents (73.0).

When it scores more than 73.0 points, Northwestern State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0 Northwestern State 3-2-0 3-2 4-1-0

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Northwestern State 7-8 Home Record 10-3 4-10 Away Record 10-7 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

