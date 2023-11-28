The Northwestern State Demons (1-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Northwestern State is 1-2 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks sit at eighth.
  • The Demons put up just three more points per game (76) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (73).
  • Northwestern State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 73 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northwestern State scored 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (73.6).
  • At home, the Demons gave up 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Northwestern State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Maine L 78-65 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 @ North Florida L 80-74 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian L 78-75 UNF Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum

