Nicholls State vs. Baylor November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) will play the Baylor Bears (4-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)
- Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Latrell Jones: 15 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Baylor Top Players (2022-23)
- Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Flo Thamba: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Baylor Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Nicholls State AVG
|Nicholls State Rank
|55th
|77
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
