Tuesday's game features the Baylor Bears (6-0) and the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) matching up at Ferrell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-71 victory for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Nicholls State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 88, Nicholls State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-16.5)

Baylor (-16.5) Computer Predicted Total: 158.8

Baylor has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Nicholls State is 4-1-0. The Bears have hit the over in four games, while Colonels games have gone over two times.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels score 76.3 points per game (160th in college basketball) and give up 76.4 (290th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

The 32.7 rebounds per game Nicholls State accumulates rank 205th in the country, 4.3 fewer than the 37 its opponents pull down.

Nicholls State makes 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.7 (32nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Nicholls State has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (195th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (226th in college basketball).

