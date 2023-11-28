How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- Nicholls State has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 25th.
- The Colonels score an average of 76.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 73.0 the Bears allow.
- Nicholls State is 2-2 when it scores more than 73.0 points.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Nicholls State averaged 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.7.
- The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 80.2 on the road.
- At home, Nicholls State drained 8.8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.0%) than away (32.3%).
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|L 60-51
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 86-56
|Stopher Gym
|11/24/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 74-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Elizabeth City State
|-
|Stopher Gym
