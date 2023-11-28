The UAB Blazers (4-2) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

McNeese vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -7.5 143.5

Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

McNeese has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points only once this season.

McNeese has had an average of 138.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

McNeese's ATS record is 3-1-0 this year.

McNeese has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Cowboys have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies McNeese has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

McNeese vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 80% 73.8 153.5 72.2 130.8 147.5 McNeese 1 25% 79.7 153.5 58.6 130.8 140.3

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys score an average of 79.7 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 72.2 the Blazers allow.

When it scores more than 72.2 points, McNeese is 2-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

McNeese vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-2-0 0-1 4-1-0 McNeese 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0

McNeese vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB McNeese 17-2 Home Record 6-8 7-5 Away Record 3-14 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

