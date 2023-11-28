The Houston Rockets (8-6), on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Dallas Mavericks (10-6).

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Rockets matchup.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-5.5) 232.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-5.5) 233 -220 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 119.4 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 118.3 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Rockets have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 109.6 points per game, 27th in the league, and are giving up 104.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 229 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 222.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston is 11-3-0 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1100 - Rockets +30000 +8000 -

