The LSU Tigers (4-2) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

LSU vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -1.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

LSU has combined with its opponent to score more than 150.5 points only twice this season.

LSU's games this season have had an average of 144.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

LSU is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

LSU was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that LSU has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

LSU vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 3 60% 78.2 155.9 71.5 138.7 152.9 LSU 2 33.3% 77.7 155.9 67.2 138.7 139.8

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Orange allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.5 points, LSU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

LSU vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 0-5-0 0-3 2-3-0 LSU 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

LSU vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse LSU 11-7 Home Record 10-8 5-6 Away Record 0-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

