The Syracuse Orange (3-0) meet the LSU Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Syracuse Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

LSU vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.2 200th 95th 14.2 Assists 12.3 237th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 11.8 175th

