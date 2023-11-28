The LSU Tigers (4-2) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 41.5% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

LSU is 3-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange sit at 193rd.

The Tigers score 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (71.5).

LSU has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, LSU scored 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.4.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (76.2).

LSU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule