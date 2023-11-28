Joe Pavelski will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Pavelski's props? Here is some information to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:27 on the ice per game.

In nine of 19 games this year, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pavelski has a point in 14 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Pavelski has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 4 19 Points 1 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

