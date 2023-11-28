Jamie Benn will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Benn's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jamie Benn vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus this season, in 15:15 per game on the ice, is +3.

In four of 19 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Benn has a point in 10 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 19 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 4 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

