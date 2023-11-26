Rashid Shaheed has a difficult matchup when his New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 200.4 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Shaheed's stat line this year shows 31 catches for 525 yards and three scores. He posts 52.5 yards per game, having been targeted 50 times.

Shaheed vs. the Falcons

Shaheed vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Shaheed will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons allow 200.4 passing yards per contest.

The Falcons' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (17 total passing TDs).

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Shaheed has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Shaheed has 13.1% of his team's target share (50 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging 10.5 yards per target (13th in NFL).

Shaheed has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Shaheed has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 2 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

