The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) meet the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Farris Center. This matchup will tip off at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
148th 72.9 Points Scored 73.1 141st
359th 81.5 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 29.3 303rd
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
60th 8.5 3pt Made 6.1 310th
230th 12.4 Assists 14.6 70th
291st 13.0 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

