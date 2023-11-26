New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 26
Sunday's contest that pits the New Orleans Privateers (2-3) against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Orleans, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:45 PM on November 26.
The matchup has no set line.
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Conway, Arkansas
- Venue: Farris Center
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 77, Central Arkansas 71
Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas
- Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-5.7)
- Computer Predicted Total: 147.5
Central Arkansas has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while New Orleans is 2-1-0. The Bears are 2-4-0 and the Privateers are 1-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per contest (283rd in college basketball).
- The 34.2 rebounds per game New Orleans accumulates rank 149th in the nation, 4.6 fewer than the 38.8 its opponents collect.
- New Orleans knocks down 5.0 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.
- New Orleans wins the turnover battle by 5.8 per game, committing 12.0 (179th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.8.
