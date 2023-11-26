The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) will aim to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Bears have lost five games straight.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM New Orleans (-4.5) 154.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Orleans (-4.5) 154.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

New Orleans has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

Privateers games have gone over the point total once this season.

Central Arkansas has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

So far this year, two of the Bears games have hit the over.

