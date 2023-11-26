How to Watch New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Two struggling teams square off when the New Orleans Privateers (2-3) visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET. The Privateers will aim to halt a three-game losing streak versus the Bears, losers of five in a row.
New Orleans vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Lamar vs Delaware State (1:00 PM ET | November 26)
- Denver vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | November 26)
New Orleans Stats Insights
- This season, the Privateers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Privateers are the 149th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 173rd.
- The Privateers record 9.3 more points per game (82.6) than the Bears give up (73.3).
- New Orleans has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively New Orleans fared better in home games last year, averaging 73.6 points per game, compared to 71 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Privateers were better in home games last season, allowing 74.3 points per game, compared to 85.7 when playing on the road.
- New Orleans sunk 6.4 threes per game both at home and away from home. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.2% at home and 38.7% away from home.
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 73-70
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 96-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|L 71-69
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/5/2023
|Belhaven
|-
|Lakefront Arena
