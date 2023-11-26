How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the eight exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics take the court at TD Garden.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 11-5
- POR Record: 4-11
- MIL Stats: 121.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 118.4 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- POR Stats: 104.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.5 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -12.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -750
- POR Odds to Win: +525
- Total: 230.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The New York Knicks play host to the Phoenix Suns
The Suns hope to pick up a road win at the Knicks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and AZFamily
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 9-6
- PHO Record: 10-6
- NY Stats: 109.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 105.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- PHO Stats: 117.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 5.4 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -3.5
- NY Odds to Win: -145
- PHO Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 221.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks go on the road to face the Celtics on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 12-4
- ATL Record: 8-7
- BOS Stats: 116.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- ATL Stats: 124.9 PPG (second in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -7.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -350
- ATL Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 235.5 points
The Orlando Magic take on the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets take to the home court of the Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 11-5
- CHA Record: 5-9
- ORL Stats: 111.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (third)
- CHA Stats: 113.9 PPG (14th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (25.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 8.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -6.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -250
- CHA Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 227.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 3-12
- MIN Record: 11-4
- MEM Stats: 106.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (18th)
- MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -6.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -275
- MEM Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 217.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors travel to face the Cavaliers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and SportsNet
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 8-8
- TOR Record: 8-8
- CLE Stats: 111.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)
- TOR Stats: 112.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -1.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 219.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls go on the road to face the Nets on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 7-8
- CHI Record: 5-12
- BKN Stats: 115.1 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (20th)
- CHI Stats: 106.5 PPG (28th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -2.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -145
- CHI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 214.5 points
The Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs hit the road the Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 10-6
- SA Record: 3-13
- DEN Stats: 111.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- SA Stats: 109.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.2 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 8.9 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -11.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -650
- SA Odds to Win: +475
- Total: 228.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.