Derek Carr will be facing the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Carr, who has posted 2,231 passing yards (223.1 per game) this year, has connected on 65.9% of his throws, with 10 TDs and four picks. With his legs, Carr has 33 rushing yards on 19 totes, producing 3.3 rushing yards per game.

Carr vs. the Falcons

Carr vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Atlanta this season.

Nine players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Falcons this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Atlanta in 2023.

The Falcons have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

The 200.4 passing yards the Falcons concede per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Falcons' defense is 26th in the league by conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has exceeded his passing yards prop total in four of 10 opportunities this season.

The Saints have passed 58.0% of the time and run 42.0% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr is No. 23 in the NFL averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (2,231 total yards passing).

In seven of 10 games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Carr accounts for 40.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 42 of his total 334 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 13-for-18 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 25-for-34 / 211 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 19-for-27 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 33-for-55 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 32-for-50 / 353 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

