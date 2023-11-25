The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) will meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Warhawks are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. An over/under of 52 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-12.5) 52 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-12.5) 52.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

UL Monroe has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Warhawks have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

