Based on our computer projections, the UCLA Bruins will defeat the California Golden Bears when the two teams match up at Rose Bowl on Saturday, November 25, which kicks off at 10:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UCLA vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (-9) Over (50.5) UCLA 33, Cal 22

Week 13 Predictions

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Bruins are 4-6-0 this year.

UCLA has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

One of the Bruins' 10 games this season has hit the over.

The point total average for UCLA games this season is 55.0, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Bears have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Bears are 5-5-0 ATS this year.

Cal has a 1-3 record against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Golden Bears' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for Cal this year is 4.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bruins vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 27.5 16.7 29.2 14.0 26.0 19.0 Cal 31.5 35.0 32.7 32.2 30.0 38.4

