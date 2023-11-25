The UCF Knights (5-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Houston matchup.

UCF vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

UCF vs. Houston Betting Trends

UCF is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Houston has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UCF & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

