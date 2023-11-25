The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies score an average of 81.2 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 62.2 the Green Wave allow.

When it scores more than 62.2 points, Virginia Tech is 3-1.

Tulane's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.

The 65.6 points per game the Green Wave record are 9.6 more points than the Hokies allow (56.0).

Tulane has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.

Virginia Tech is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.

The Green Wave are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (34.0%).

The Hokies shoot 49.7% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Green Wave concede.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Hannah Pratt: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Irina Parau: 8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG% Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Amira Mabry: 8.0 PTS, 57.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule