The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies score an average of 81.2 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 62.2 the Green Wave allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.2 points, Virginia Tech is 3-1.
  • Tulane's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 81.2 points.
  • The 65.6 points per game the Green Wave record are 9.6 more points than the Hokies allow (56.0).
  • Tulane has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Green Wave are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (34.0%).
  • The Hokies shoot 49.7% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Green Wave concede.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Hannah Pratt: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 33.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)
  • Irina Parau: 8.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%
  • Marta Galic: 12.2 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Amira Mabry: 8.0 PTS, 57.9 FG%

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M W 71-46 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 @ Mercer W 64-58 Hawkins Arena
11/24/2023 Virginia L 81-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia Tech - John Gray Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 New Orleans - Devlin Fieldhouse

