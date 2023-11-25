The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is the setting for the Grambling Tigers' (5-5) matchup against the Southern Jaguars (5-5) on November 25, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

From an offensive standpoint, Grambling ranks 47th in the FCS with 373.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 34th in total defense (316 yards allowed per contest). Southern has been excelling on defense, surrendering only 20.1 points per contest (20th-best). On offense, it ranks 87th by posting 22.8 points per game.

Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: NBC

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Southern vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Southern Grambling 291.2 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (71st) 259.9 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316 (19th) 109.1 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (47th) 182.1 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,643 yards on 57.7% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has carried the ball 92 times for 501 yards, with six touchdowns.

Gary Quarles has run for 381 yards across 86 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield's 327 receiving yards (32.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions on 14 targets with three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has put up a 242-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 14 targets.

Colbey Washington has racked up 182 reciving yards (18.2 ypg) this season.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 2,129 yards (212.9 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 803 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Floyd Chalk IV has collected 524 yards on 101 carries, scoring eight times.

Antonio Jones' team-leading 546 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 40 targets) with two touchdowns.

Lyndon Rash has caught 35 passes for 383 yards (38.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson has a total of 324 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

