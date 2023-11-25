How to Watch Southern vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Jackson State vs Georgetown (12:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Alabama State vs Merrimack (1:00 PM ET | November 25)
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 43% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.5% the Beacons' opponents have shot this season.
- Southern has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 126th.
- The Jaguars score an average of 71.8 points per game, just four more points than the 67.8 the Beacons give up.
- Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern averaged 82.5 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
- In 2022-23, the Jaguars allowed 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).
- Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
