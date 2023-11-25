The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5), on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (3-7). The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 3 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is putting up 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 61.8% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is making 50% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 30.8% of his shots from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen puts up 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.

John Collins posts 13 points, 1.7 assists and 11 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Clarkson posts 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keyonte George posts 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Pelicans 113.9 Points Avg. 107.4 121.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114 46.1% Field Goal % 44.6% 37.7% Three Point % 33.2%

