Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pelicans score 113.7 points per game (15th in the NBA) and allow 113.4 (17th in the league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 114.9 points per game, 12th in league, while giving up 122.5 per contest, 26th in NBA) and have a -115 scoring differential.

The two teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 235.9 combined points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has put together a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pelicans and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2000 - Jazz +50000 +30000 -

