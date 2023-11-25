Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) and the Nicholls Colonels (4-2) facing off at Grand Canyon University Arena (on November 25) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 win for Grand Canyon.

The Colonels enter this matchup following a 63-55 win against Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Nicholls vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Nicholls 57

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' signature win this season came in a 69-66 victory against the Tulane Green Wave on November 8.

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 169) on November 8

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 252) on November 24

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 48.1 FG% Betzalys Delgado: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Britiya Curtis: 11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

11.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Kyla Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Deonna Brister: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

