The New Orleans Privateers (1-0) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Information

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 73.1 141st 288th 73.9 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd 233rd 31.0 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th 274th 11.9 Assists 14.6 70th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

