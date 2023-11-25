The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the New Orleans Privateers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 47% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Hawks averaged.

New Orleans put together a 6-8 straight up record in games it shot above 47% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks ranked 222nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Privateers ranked 195th.

The Privateers put up an average of 73.1 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks allowed.

New Orleans put together an 8-6 record last season in games it scored more than 73.9 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, New Orleans averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (73.6) than away (71).

In 2022-23, the Privateers allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than away (85.7).

New Orleans knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (38.7%).

