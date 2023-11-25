How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA's six-game lineup today is not one to miss. The contests include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Today's NBA Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers hit the road the Thunder on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 11-4
- PHI Record: 10-5
- OKC Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.2 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- PHI Stats: 118.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.9 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -1.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- OKC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 230.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets take on the Miami Heat
The Heat hit the road the Nets on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSSUN
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 6-8
- MIA Record: 10-6
- BKN Stats: 115.4 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (21st)
- MIA Stats: 110.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -3.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -160
- MIA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 218.5 points
The Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks travel to face the Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSSE
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 2-13
- ATL Record: 7-7
- WAS Stats: 116.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.3 Opp. PPG (29th)
- ATL Stats: 124.1 PPG (second in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 10.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -7.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -350
- WAS Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 248.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers hit the road the Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 8-7
- LAL Record: 9-7
- CLE Stats: 110.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (13th)
- LAL Stats: 112.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (21.5 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -4.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -190
- LAL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 225.5 points
The Utah Jazz face the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans look to pull of an away win at the Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSNO
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 4-11
- NO Record: 8-7
- UTA Stats: 114.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (26th)
- NO Stats: 113.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.1 APG)
- NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (13.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -1.5
- NO Odds to Win: -120
- UTA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 233.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks hit the road the Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 6-7
- DAL Record: 10-5
- LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- DAL Stats: 121.5 PPG (third in NBA), 119.1 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (24.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (30.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -1.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -115
- LAC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 237.5 points
