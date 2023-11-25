Bookmakers have set player props for Luka Doncic, Paul George and others when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -132) 7.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -120)

Doncic's 30.5 points per game average is 2.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Saturday's assist over/under (7.5).

Doncic has made four three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -156) 5.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +136)

Saturday's points prop for Kyrie Irving is 25.5. That is 1.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Irving's assists average -- 5.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +132) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 17.5 points per game are 3.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed 3.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Saturday.

Hardaway's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Saturday over/under.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +134) 3.5 (Over: -104)

George's 25.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down six boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

George averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday.

George has hit 3.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Kawhi Leonard on Saturday is 3.2 more than his scoring average on the season (21.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Leonard's year-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Leonard's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

