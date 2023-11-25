Mavericks vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - November 25
The Dallas Mavericks (10-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on Saturday, November 25 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Last time out, the Mavericks won on Wednesday 104-101 against the Lakers. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding 12 rebounds and eight assists).
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
|Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction
|Mavericks vs. Clippers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends & Stats
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dereck Lively
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|8.1
|7.6
|1.3
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|Out
|Toe
|3.4
|4.2
|2.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|237.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.