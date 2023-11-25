On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, KTLA, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is putting up 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 58.0% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from beyond the arc, with 6.0 triples per contest (first in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is putting up 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 91.7% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

Josh Green gives the Mavericks 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while delivering 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.

Grant Williams is putting up 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George averages 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Kawhi Leonard averages 23.0 points, 5.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Russell Westbrook posts 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 60.0% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac puts up 14.0 points, 7.3 boards and 0.0 assists per contest, shooting 73.9% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Norman Powell averages 13.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Mavericks 115.4 Points Avg. 122.8 112.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.9 48.9% Field Goal % 48.5% 37.3% Three Point % 40.3%

