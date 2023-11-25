The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-6) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Warhawks are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 52 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-12.5) 52 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-12.5) 52.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Louisiana is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

UL Monroe is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this year.

