Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Irving produced 28 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 104-101 win versus the Lakers.

Below we will dive into Irving's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 24.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.8 PRA -- 34.2 PR -- 28.4 3PM 3.5 2.8



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 16.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.1 per contest.

Irving is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Irving's Mavericks average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 102 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.6 points per game, the Clippers are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Clippers concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 24.9 per game.

The Clippers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 28 27 6 3 5 0 2

