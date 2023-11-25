The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is the setting for the Grambling Tigers' (5-5) matchup against the Southern Jaguars (5-5) on November 25, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

Grambling is totaling 29.4 points per game on offense (37th in the FCS), and ranks 79th on the other side of the ball with 28.7 points allowed per game. Southern ranks 87th in the FCS with 22.8 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by allowing only 20.1 points per contest.

See how to watch this game on NBC in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Grambling vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Grambling vs. Southern Key Statistics

Grambling Southern 373.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (116th) 316 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.9 (5th) 156.8 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (108th) 216.5 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.1 (87th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 2,129 yards (212.9 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has 803 rushing yards on 129 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Floyd Chalk IV has carried the ball 101 times for 524 yards (52.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' 546 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has totaled 38 catches and two touchdowns.

Lyndon Rash has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 383 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Robinson has a total of 324 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood leads Southern with 1,643 yards on 123-of-213 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has run the ball 92 times for 501 yards, with six touchdowns.

Gary Quarles has racked up 86 carries and totaled 381 yards with three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has registered 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 327 (32.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has caught 16 passes and compiled 242 receiving yards (24.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbey Washington's 13 grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 182 yards (18.2 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Grambling or Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.